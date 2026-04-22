Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1422, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.52% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.24% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Wockhardt Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1422, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 24418.45. The Sensex is at 78624.59, down 0.82%. Wockhardt Ltd has risen around 29.24% in last one month.