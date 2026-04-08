Wockhardt Ltd spurts 3.61%, rises for fifth straight session

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1344.5, up 3.61% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.02% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.87% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Wockhardt Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1344.5, up 3.61% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Wockhardt Ltd has risen around 5.93% in last one month.