Wockhardt Ltd spurts 8.35%, gains for fifth straight session

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 2201.1, up 8.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.14% in last one year as compared to a 4.86% jump in NIFTY and a 13.48% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Wockhardt Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2201.1, up 8.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23515.85. The Sensex is at 74689.48, down 0.12%. Wockhardt Ltd has gained around 54.46% in last one month.