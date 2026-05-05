Wockhardt surged 8.03% to Rs 1,540 after the company reported a sharp turnaround in quarterly earnings, aided by strong growth in key geographies.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 164 crore in Q4 FY26, reversing a loss of Rs 45 crore in the year-ago period. PAT surged 168.85% QoQ from Rs 61 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 29.87% YoY to Rs 965 crore in Q4 FY26, while increasing 8.67% QoQ from Rs 888 crore.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 189 crore in Q4 FY26, rebounding from a loss of Rs 22 crore in the year-ago period. PBT surged 182.09% QoQ from Rs 67 crore in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 196 crore in Q4 FY26, up 148.10% YoY and 13.29% QoQ, while margin expanded sharply to 20.3% from 10.7% in the year-ago period. On the cost side, cost of materials consumed increased 11.32% YoY to Rs 177 crore, while employee expenses rose 12.65% YoY to Rs 187 crore and other expenses were up 10.92% YoY at Rs 264 crore. Exceptional items for FY26 stood at Rs 85 crore, including one-time charges related to restructuring, regulatory compliance, US entity liquidation and labour code impact. During the quarter, the company recorded a net charge of Rs 12.70 crore related to settlement with a bankruptcy trustee, while a Rs 35.35 crore gain from settlement with Dr. Reddys was recognised.

Operationally, growth was led by strong traction across key regions, with the India business rising 18% YoY to Rs 112 crore and the UK business growing 20% YoY to Rs 349 crore. Emerging markets delivered robust expansion of 124% YoY to Rs 320 crore, while the Ireland business increased 12% YoY to Rs 52 crore. For the full year FY26, the company reported a net profit of Rs 199 crore compared to a loss of Rs 57 crore in FY25. Revenue rose 11.21% to Rs 3,373 crore from Rs 3,033 crore in the previous year. EBITDA for FY26 stood at Rs 630 crore, up 50.72% YoY, with margin improving to 18.7% from 13.8% in FY25.