Womancart consolidated net profit rises 65.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.15% to Rs 32.56 crore

Net profit of Womancart rose 65.28% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.15% to Rs 32.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.32.5621.4019.8722.766.124.945.013.803.191.93

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