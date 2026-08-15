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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Womancart consolidated net profit rises 65.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Womancart consolidated net profit rises 65.28% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 52.15% to Rs 32.56 crore

Net profit of Womancart rose 65.28% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.15% to Rs 32.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales32.5621.40 52 OPM %19.8722.76 -PBDT6.124.94 24 PBT5.013.80 32 NP3.191.93 65

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

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