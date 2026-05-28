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Wonder Electricals consolidated net profit declines 38.26% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 6:00 PM IST
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Sales decline 19.17% to Rs 252.22 crore

Net profit of Wonder Electricals declined 38.26% to Rs 7.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.17% to Rs 252.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 312.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.10% to Rs 9.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.80% to Rs 654.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 894.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales252.22312.03 -19 654.75894.50 -27 OPM %5.535.61 -4.344.33 - PBDT11.7716.04 -27 19.8132.41 -39 PBT9.6213.86 -31 12.0425.30 -52 NP7.1811.63 -38 9.1119.02 -52

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:00 PM IST

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