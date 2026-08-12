Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedTata Sons SuccessionN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayN Chandrasekaran Resignation LetterGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wonder Electricals consolidated net profit rises 257.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Wonder Electricals consolidated net profit rises 257.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:19 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 50.94% to Rs 233.56 crore

Net profit of Wonder Electricals rose 257.66% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.94% to Rs 233.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 154.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales233.56154.74 51 OPM %3.893.30 -PBDT7.313.20 128 PBT5.151.48 248 NP3.971.11 258

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kiri Industries consolidated net profit rises 2762.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Facor Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 1.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 26.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Yogi reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.67 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

Next Story