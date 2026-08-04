Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit rises 38.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.22% to Rs 242.63 crore

Net profit of Wonderla Holidays rose 38.48% to Rs 72.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.22% to Rs 242.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 168.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.242.63168.2446.3845.57121.8687.3893.4770.4972.8052.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News