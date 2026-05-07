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Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit rises 49.14% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 40.37% to Rs 135.85 crore

Net profit of Wonderla Holidays rose 49.14% to Rs 16.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.37% to Rs 135.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.20% to Rs 81.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.13% to Rs 518.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 458.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales135.8596.78 40 518.77458.57 13 OPM %29.5620.39 -31.7232.10 - PBDT46.2330.32 52 196.24170.67 15 PBT18.3514.78 24 112.75113.55 -1 NP16.4211.01 49 81.73109.27 -25

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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