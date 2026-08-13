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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Woodsvilla reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Woodsvilla reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:56 PM IST
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Sales rise 73.91% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Woodsvilla reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 73.91% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.400.23 74 OPM %20.004.35 -PBDT0.110.01 1000 PBT0.09-0.01 LP NP0.09-0.01 LP

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

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