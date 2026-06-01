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Worldwide Aluminium reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 37.38% to Rs 18.38 crore

Net profit of Worldwide Aluminium reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.38% to Rs 18.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.16% to Rs 78.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18.3829.35 -37 78.8360.10 31 OPM %0.27-0.10 -0.230 - PBDT0.05-0.03 LP 0.180 0 PBT0.05-0.03 LP 0.180 0 NP0.04-0.03 LP 0.130 0

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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