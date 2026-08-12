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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Worldwide Aluminium standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Worldwide Aluminium standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales decline 40.85% to Rs 11.25 crore

Net profit of Worldwide Aluminium declined 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 40.85% to Rs 11.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.2519.02 -41 OPM %0.180.58 -PBDT0.020.11 -82 PBT0.020.11 -82 NP0.010.09 -89

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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