Worldwide Aluminium standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 40.85% to Rs 11.25 croreNet profit of Worldwide Aluminium declined 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 40.85% to Rs 11.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.2519.02 -41 OPM %0.180.58 -PBDT0.020.11 -82 PBT0.020.11 -82 NP0.010.09 -89
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