Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit declines 30.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 76.13 crore

Net profit of Worth Peripherals declined 30.86% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 76.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.18% to Rs 14.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.56% to Rs 304.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 275.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.