Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit declines 30.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit declines 30.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 76.13 crore

Net profit of Worth Peripherals declined 30.86% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 76.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.18% to Rs 14.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.56% to Rs 304.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 275.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales76.1371.16 7 304.91275.79 11 OPM %11.8511.79 -10.8810.10 - PBDT8.978.55 5 34.4530.54 13 PBT7.256.97 4 27.6723.97 15 NP3.454.99 -31 14.6315.43 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ethos consolidated net profit declines 3.30% in the March 2026 quarter

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Bright Brothers consolidated net profit rises 15.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit declines 42.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Standard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story