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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 21.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 21.22% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 7.57% to Rs 82.00 crore

Net profit of Worth Peripherals rose 21.22% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 82.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 76.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales82.0076.23 8 OPM %11.799.52 -PBDT9.647.96 21 PBT7.996.29 27 NP4.173.44 21

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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