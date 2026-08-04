Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 21.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.57% to Rs 82.00 croreNet profit of Worth Peripherals rose 21.22% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 82.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 76.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales82.0076.23 8 OPM %11.799.52 -PBDT9.647.96 21 PBT7.996.29 27 NP4.173.44 21
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