Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 21.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.57% to Rs 82.00 crore

Net profit of Worth Peripherals rose 21.22% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 82.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 76.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.82.0076.2311.799.529.647.967.996.294.173.44

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