WPIL consolidated net profit rises 51.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.22% to Rs 500.54 crore

Net profit of WPIL rose 51.36% to Rs 33.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.22% to Rs 500.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 378.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.500.54378.5815.0413.0089.9349.7679.2940.4233.8922.39

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