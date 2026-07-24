WPIL consolidated net profit rises 51.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.22% to Rs 500.54 croreNet profit of WPIL rose 51.36% to Rs 33.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.22% to Rs 500.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 378.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales500.54378.58 32 OPM %15.0413.00 -PBDT89.9349.76 81 PBT79.2940.42 96 NP33.8922.39 51
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