WPIL's South African subsidiary bags water project valued at Rs 1,172 cr

WPIL's South African subsidiary, PCI Africa, has received the official order, as part of a consortium for the lower Umkhomazi bulk water supply scheme Phase 2 : Construction of water works, from UMNGENI-UTHUKELA WATER.

The awarded project is valued at approximately 7.583 Billion Rand (Rs. 4,405 crore) of which PCI's portion is approximately 2.017 Billion Rand (Rs. 1,172 crore). The construction duration is 36 months excluding the defects notification period.