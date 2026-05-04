Home / Markets / Capital Market News / WRSS XXI (A) Transco reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

WRSS XXI (A) Transco reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 101.43% to Rs 39.50 crore

Net profit of WRSS XXI (A) Transco reported to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 23.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 101.43% to Rs 39.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 35.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.15% to Rs 149.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales39.5019.61 101 149.85130.14 15 OPM %95.4493.42 -95.9796.43 - PBDT11.20-15.71 LP 29.33-6.35 LP PBT3.15-23.04 LP -1.19-35.88 97 NP3.16-23.04 LP -1.18-35.88 97

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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