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WSFX Global Pay reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 26.18 crore

Net profit of WSFX Global Pay reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 26.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.95% to Rs 6.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.76% to Rs 107.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales26.1821.80 20 107.9486.52 25 OPM %4.098.90 -9.569.56 - PBDT2.162.27 -5 12.499.78 28 PBT1.011.29 -22 8.036.63 21 NP0.55-1.87 LP 6.143.47 77

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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