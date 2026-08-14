Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveNPS for NRIDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeMost Chosen FMCGGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / WSFX Global Pay standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the June 2026 quarter

WSFX Global Pay standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:42 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 27.57% to Rs 23.23 crore

Net profit of WSFX Global Pay rose 87.50% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.57% to Rs 23.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales23.2318.21 28 OPM %4.526.21 -PBDT1.731.15 50 PBT0.580.16 263 NP0.300.16 88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.53 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Baazar Style Retail consolidated net profit rises 8.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Bodhi Tree Multimedia consolidated net profit rises 46.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Assam Entrade consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Dev Information Technology consolidated net profit declines 1.90% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

Next Story