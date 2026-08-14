WSFX Global Pay standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.57% to Rs 23.23 crore

Net profit of WSFX Global Pay rose 87.50% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.57% to Rs 23.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.23.2318.214.526.211.731.150.580.160.300.16

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