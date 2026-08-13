Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit rises 9.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.30% to Rs 53.64 croreNet profit of Xchanging Solutions rose 9.80% to Rs 15.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 53.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales53.6449.99 7 OPM %33.5432.73 -PBDT20.4618.84 9 PBT20.4618.83 9 NP15.1213.77 10
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