Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit rises 9.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.30% to Rs 53.64 crore

Net profit of Xchanging Solutions rose 9.80% to Rs 15.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 53.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.53.6449.9933.5432.7320.4618.8420.4618.8315.1213.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News