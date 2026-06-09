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XL Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net loss of XL Energy reported to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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