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XPRO India consolidated net profit rises 97.41% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales decline 15.07% to Rs 134.37 crore

Net profit of XPRO India rose 97.41% to Rs 12.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.07% to Rs 134.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.39% to Rs 19.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.57% to Rs 505.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 535.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales134.37158.21 -15 505.49535.28 -6 OPM %12.076.31 -6.269.38 - PBDT20.6511.57 78 42.3363.19 -33 PBT17.598.80 100 30.3552.18 -42 NP12.976.57 97 19.2338.00 -49

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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