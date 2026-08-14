XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit rises 4.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.07% to Rs 93.30 croreNet profit of XT Global Infotech rose 4.78% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.07% to Rs 93.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 92.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales93.3092.31 1 OPM %7.587.10 -PBDT6.585.82 13 PBT5.244.12 27 NP3.072.93 5
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