XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit rises 408.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.84% to Rs 89.52 crore

Net profit of XT Global Infotech rose 408.47% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.84% to Rs 89.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.01% to Rs 11.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.48% to Rs 368.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 234.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.