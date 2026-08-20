Xtranet Technologies consolidated net profit rises 74.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.51% to Rs 50.46 crore

Net profit of Xtranet Technologies rose 74.43% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 50.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.50.4645.6620.5712.059.124.877.444.136.073.48

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