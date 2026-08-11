Yaan Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 59.72% to Rs 1.15 crore

Net profit of Yaan Enterprises remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 59.72% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.150.7213.046.940.050.050.030.030.020.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News