Yaan Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 59.72% to Rs 1.15 croreNet profit of Yaan Enterprises remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 59.72% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.150.72 60 OPM %13.046.94 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.020.02 0
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