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Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit rises 78.26% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 475.31% to Rs 13.75 crore

Net profit of Yaan Enterprises rose 78.26% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 475.31% to Rs 13.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.57% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 351.57% to Rs 24.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13.752.39 475 24.435.41 352 OPM %5.8913.81 -5.658.50 - PBDT0.550.36 53 1.170.49 139 PBT0.520.32 63 1.080.40 170 NP0.410.23 78 0.780.46 70

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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