Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 29.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 22.52 croreNet profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 29.08% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 22.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.5219.33 17 OPM %3.462.38 -PBDT5.424.23 28 PBT5.394.21 28 NP5.063.92 29
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