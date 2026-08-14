Yash Chemex consolidated net profit rises 30.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 42.92% to Rs 17.18 croreNet profit of Yash Chemex rose 30.51% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 42.92% to Rs 17.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.1830.10 -43 OPM %1.574.02 -PBDT1.331.09 22 PBT1.311.07 22 NP0.770.59 31
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