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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yash Chemex consolidated net profit rises 30.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Yash Chemex consolidated net profit rises 30.51% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:36 PM IST
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Sales decline 42.92% to Rs 17.18 crore

Net profit of Yash Chemex rose 30.51% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 42.92% to Rs 17.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.1830.10 -43 OPM %1.574.02 -PBDT1.331.09 22 PBT1.311.07 22 NP0.770.59 31

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

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