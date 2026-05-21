Yash Management & Satelite reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 184.17% to Rs 11.85 crore

Net profit of Yash Management & Satelite reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 184.17% to Rs 11.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.90% to Rs 27.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.