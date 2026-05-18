Yasho Industries consolidated net profit rises 143.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.25% to Rs 246.26 crore

Net profit of Yasho Industries rose 143.74% to Rs 12.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.25% to Rs 246.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 184.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 313.42% to Rs 25.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.85% to Rs 830.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 675.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.