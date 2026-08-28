Yatharth Hospital jumps on reports Aster, Advent eye controlling stake

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rose 5% to Rs 1,021.65 after a report said Advent International and Blackstone-backed Aster DM Quality Care were in discussions to acquire a controlling stake in the hospital chain.

According to a report , due diligence by Advent and Aster DM Quality Care was nearing completion. However, Yatharth Hospital denied that it was engaged in sale discussions. Blackstone also denied evaluating a deal.

The report said negotiations were still ongoing. There was no certainty that a transaction would materialise.

Yatharth's promoters held 55.8% of the company as of June 2026. A transaction involving a controlling stake would trigger an open offer for an additional 26% of the company under takeover regulations.

Depending on the response to the open offer, the acquirer could eventually hold more than 75% of Yatharth. For Aster DM Quality Care, a potential acquisition would strengthen its presence in North and Central India. Aster has been pursuing both organic and inorganic expansion. It has also set an ambition to become India's largest listed hospital company within three to four years. Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services is a leading private multispecialty hospital chain in North India. It has over 2,500 beds across its expanding hospital network, with an overall announced capacity of around 3,250 beds. The group operates hospitals across key regions, including Noida, Greater Noida, Noida Extension, Greater Faridabad, New Delhi, Gurugram and Jhansi-Orchha in Madhya Pradesh. It is also expanding its presence in Agra.

For Q1 FY27, Yatharth reported a 51% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 392.70 crore. PAT rose 8% YoY to Rs 45.4 crore. EBITDA reaches at record Rs 91.7 crore, up 39% YoY and 15% QoQ. EBITDA margin (adjusted for ramp up losses) stood strong at 28.1%. Average revenue per occupied bed rose 7% year-on-year to Rs 34,758. On the earnings call, whole-time director Yatharth Tyagi said the company grew 37% in FY26. He expects the company to easily surpass that growth in FY27. He also said Yatharth was on track to achieve an EBITDA margin of more than 24% in FY27. Average revenue per occupied bed is expected to grow 9-10% in FY27.