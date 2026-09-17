Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yatharth Hospital surges after Advent International invests Rs 3,150 crore for 24.9% stake

Yatharth Hospital surges after Advent International invests Rs 3,150 crore for 24.9% stake

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Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services jumped 8.97% to Rs 1071 after the company said that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Advent International to invest Rs 3,150 crore of primary capital in the company.

Upon completion of the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, Advent is expected to acquire a significant minority stake of 24.9% in Yatharth Hospitals.

Following the investment, the promoter, the Tyagi Family, will remain the companys largest shareholder and continue to guide the companys long-term vision, alongside a strong leadership team of healthcare and business professionals.

Yatharth Tyagi, whole-time director, Yatharth Hospitals, said: "Advents investment marks a pivotal milestone in our journey and helps validate the strength of our platform and long-term vision.

Beyond capital, Advent brings deep healthcare expertise, global insights, and a strong value-creation mindset that will, we believe, help accelerate our next phase of growth.

Together, we aim to expand our reach, strengthen our capabilities, and build one of Indias leading healthcare networks while remaining committed to delivering high-quality outcomes for patients.

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services is a leading private multispecialty hospital chain in North India. It has over 2,500 beds across its expanding hospital network, with an overall announced capacity of around 3,250 beds.

For Q1 FY27, Yatharth reported a 51% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 392.70 crore. PAT rose 8% YoY to Rs 45.4 crore in the June'26 quarter.

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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