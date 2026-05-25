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Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services consolidated net profit rises 22.73% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 47.36% to Rs 341.56 crore

Net profit of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rose 22.73% to Rs 47.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.36% to Rs 341.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 231.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.34% to Rs 175.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.10% to Rs 1207.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 880.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales341.56231.78 47 1207.17880.49 37 OPM %23.4024.61 -24.2025.01 - PBDT81.9561.40 33 311.37228.85 36 PBT51.9548.53 7 223.56171.74 30 NP47.5238.72 23 175.38130.55 34

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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