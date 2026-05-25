Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services consolidated net profit rises 22.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.36% to Rs 341.56 crore

Net profit of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rose 22.73% to Rs 47.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.36% to Rs 341.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 231.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.34% to Rs 175.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.10% to Rs 1207.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 880.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.