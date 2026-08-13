Yatra Online consolidated net profit declines 97.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.44% to Rs 187.90 crore

Net profit of Yatra Online declined 97.88% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.44% to Rs 187.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 209.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.187.90209.816.6111.0011.9426.230.7817.080.3416.00

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