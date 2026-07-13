Yatra Online announced a strategic partnership with Kanoo Travel, a division of the Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group and one of the Middle East's most respected travel management companies, to transform enterprise travel across the region. The partnership combines Kanoo Travel's regional leadership with Yatra's enterprise travel and expense management platform, marking Yatra's first significant international expansion and establishing a scalable platform for long-term growth in one of the world's fastest-growing business travel markets.

Under the partnership, Kanoo Travel will deploy Yatra's integrated enterprise travel and expense management platform, enabling a seamless experience across travel booking, policy management, expense management, automation, and analytics.