The Japanese yen rebounded to around 158.3 per dollar on Friday after five consecutive sessions of losses, though it remained near a two-week low and within sight of the closely watched 160 threshold. A stronger dollar and surging Treasury yields continued to weigh on the currency as expectations for further Fed tightening grew amid persistent inflation concerns. Intervention risks have also come back into focus, with reports that the BoJ conducted a rate check with market participants last Friday. The BoJ raised its policy rate to 1.25% on September 18 in a 7-2 vote, the highest level since 1995, adding another layer to the policy divergence facing the yen.

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