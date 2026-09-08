Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen climbs towards 153 as hawkish BOJ bets gain traction
The Japanese yen strengthened towards 153 per dollar on Tuesday, reaching its strongest level since January, as an upward revision to Q2 GDP and a sharp acceleration in wages reinforced expectations of a more hawkish Bank of Japan. Japans economy expanded 1.4% annualized in Q2, while real wages rose 2.4% year-on-year in July, their strongest gain since May 2021, strengthening the case for further monetary tightening. Markets are now pricing in a near-certain BOJ rate hike next week, with expectations of a potential follow-up in October. Carry-trade unwinding and Japanese investor repatriation flows added further impetus to the yens advance, while the dollar index slipped towards 98.7 as markets awaited US inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserves policy path.

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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