Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen extends losses near 158 amid rising geopolitical risks

Yen extends losses near 158 amid rising geopolitical risks

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Japanese yen weakened to around 157.75 per dollar on Tuesday, extending losses for a second straight session as the US dollar gained strength amid renewed geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns. Safe-haven demand for the greenback increased after President Donald Trump raised doubts over the US-Iran ceasefire, pushing the dollar index back above 98. Meanwhile, Japan and the US reaffirmed currency policy coordination following talks between Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, while the Bank of Japan signaled that another interest rate hike could be considered in the coming meeting as rising oil prices continue to fuel inflation pressures.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Hotels Company Q4 PAT jumps 15% YoY to Rs 600 crore

IT stocks tumble after OpenAI launches AI deployment venture

Volumes jump at Afcons Infrastructure Ltd counter

S&P 500 Edges Up to Record Amid Oil Surge and M&A News

BSE SME Recode Studios dazzles on debut as investors chase beauty play

First Published: May 12 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story