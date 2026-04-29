The Japanese yen is walking a tightrope, hovering close to the psychologically crucial 160-per-dollar level, as markets digest signals from the Bank of Japan. Despite keeping rates unchanged at 0.75%, the tone was anything but passive. Governor Kazuo Ueda struck a cautiously hawkish note, reinforcing that gradual rate hikes remain on the table as inflation risks buildfueled in part by geopolitical tensions linked to the Iran war. Whats turning heads is the growing divide within the BOJ itself: 3 out of 9 policymakers already favor tightening, signaling rising urgency to act. With inflation heating up and growth cooling, the yen now sits at a crossroads, where policy decisions and intervention threats could shape its next big move.