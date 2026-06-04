The Japanese yen traded near 159.9 per dollar on Thursday, hovering close to the key 160 level that markets view as a potential trigger for fresh intervention. The currency has erased gains from Tokyo's 11.7 trillion intervention last month as renewed US-Iran tensions and a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment. The dollar index remained near a two-month high of 99.4 after robust US labor data reinforced expectations of a tighter Federal Reserve policy stance, with investors now awaiting Friday's nonfarm payrolls report. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sane Takaichi reiterated readiness to counter excessive currency moves, while BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's remarks kept expectations alive for another rate hike later this month.

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