Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeMost Chosen FMCGGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen slides 1% this week as intervention impact fades
The Japanese yen hovered around 159.4 per dollar on Friday, heading for its steepest weekly decline in three months as the fading impact of US and Japanese intervention encouraged renewed selling pressure. USD/JPY has climbed to 159.37, with traders increasingly watching the psychologically important 160 level as a potential trigger for fresh official action. Meanwhile, the dollar index remained subdued around 99.7 after softer US inflation data reduced expectations for a September Federal Reserve rate hike, with July producer prices unchanged and following a tame CPI reading earlier in the week. Despite the softer US data, the yen remains vulnerable as traders await signs of whether authorities will step in again near the 160 threshold.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 9.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 37.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Titan Intech standalone net profit rises 15.63% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Next Story