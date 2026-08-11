Yen slides past 159 as US-Japan intervention effect diminishes

The yen came under renewed selling pressure today, slipping beyond 159 per dollar and giving back a substantial portion of its recent intervention-led recovery. The currency had gained support after the US and Japan undertook coordinated yen purchases around the turn of the month their first joint intervention of this nature since 1998 helping pull the yen away from a near four-decade trough. However, persistent yield differentials, growing fiscal strains and costly energy imports continue to undermine the currencys resilience. The Bank of Japan has also pointed to intensifying inflationary pressures, while a board member indicated that monetary tightening could proceed at a faster pace. Despite these increasingly hawkish signals, the yen remains vulnerable, keeping traders watchful for renewed official action should depreciation accelerate.

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