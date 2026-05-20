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Yen slides toward 159 amid strong dollar; high treasury yields

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
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The Japanese yen continued to weaken on Wednesday, with USD/JPY hovering near 159 as traders cautiously watched the psychologically important 160 level a zone closely associated with past intervention by Tokyo authorities. Despite growing expectations that the Bank of Japan could deliver another rate hike in the coming weeks, the currency struggled to gain traction against a broadly resilient US dollar. The US Dollar Index remained elevated around 99.2, supported by rising Treasury yields and renewed inflation anxieties linked to the escalating Middle East conflict. Persistent disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz kept oil prices firm, strengthening the narrative that the Federal Reserve may need to keep policy tighter for longer. That widening policy divergence between the Fed and BOJ continued to favor the dollar, leaving the yen vulnerable to further downside pressure.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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