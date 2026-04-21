The Japanese Yen remains under pressure near 159 per dollar as the Bank of Japan treads cautiously, weighing rising inflation against weakening growth driven by elevated energy costs amid ongoing US-Iran tensions. While rates are expected to stay unchanged for now, markets are increasingly eyeing a possible policy shift as early as June. Meanwhile, renewed diplomatic efforts in Islamabad are easing oil prices and stabilizing the US Dollar Index, offering slight relief to the yen. However, uncertainty lingers, with global markets closely watching whether these negotiations can deliver a lasting breakthrough, potentially reshaping safe-haven flows and currency trends.