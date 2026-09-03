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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen strengthens past 158 as BoJ hike bets intensify
The Japanese yen strengthened past 158 per dollar in Asian trade, supported by growing expectations of a September BoJ rate hike after Governor Ueda signalled that policymakers will assess the case for further tightening. While the move remains unconfirmed, markets are pricing in a near-certain 25 bps hike, lending further support to the yen. Focus now turns to Fridays US NFP and unemployment data, which could provide fresh cues on the Federal Reserves policy trajectory and drive volatility in Yen.

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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