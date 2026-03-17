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Yen weakens near 159 amid global tensions and rate uncertainty

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Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
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The Japanese yen fell toward 159.3 per dollar, as verbal intervention from Satsuki Katayama failed to halt its decline, despite assurances that authorities are ready to act. The US Dollar Index held steady below 100, with easing oil prices after smooth transit through the Strait of Hormuz calming inflation concerns. Meanwhile, Kazuo Ueda signaled gradual progress toward the inflation target, though the Bank of Japan is expected to keep rates unchanged amid geopolitical uncertainty. Investors now await clearer policy signals, with markets sensitive to any escalation in the Middle East and shifts in energy prices.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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