The Japanese yen slipped to around 159.6 per dollar on Tuesday, reversing the previous sessions gains as fiscal concerns and persistent inflation weighed on the currency. Japans PPI rose 7% in both June and July, increasing pressure on the BOJ to tighten policy, with markets now pricing in a potential rate hike at its September 1718 meeting. Meanwhile, the dollar index fell to a more than two-month low after weaker US data reduced expectations of tighter Fed policy, providing some support to the yen.

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