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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen weakens toward 160 as BoJ hike bets gather momentum
The Japanese yen slipped to around 159.6 per dollar on Tuesday, reversing the previous sessions gains as fiscal concerns and persistent inflation weighed on the currency. Japans PPI rose 7% in both June and July, increasing pressure on the BOJ to tighten policy, with markets now pricing in a potential rate hike at its September 1718 meeting. Meanwhile, the dollar index fell to a more than two-month low after weaker US data reduced expectations of tighter Fed policy, providing some support to the yen.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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