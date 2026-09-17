Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen weakens towards 156 as Fed tightening bolsters dollar
The Japanese yen traded around 156.2 per dollar on Thursday, extending losses for a third consecutive session as the dollar strengthened following the Federal Reserves 25-basis-point rate hike on September 16. The Fed lifted rates to 3.754%, its first increase since 2023, while updated projections pointed to further tightening and higher inflation expectations through 2026. The yens earlier September rally, fuelled by expectations of a Bank of Japan rate hike, and has since reversed as the US-Japan rate differential remains pronounced. Attention now turns to the BOJ, which is expected to raise borrowing costs on Friday, potentially narrowing the policy gap.

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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