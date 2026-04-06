Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yes Bank announces change in MD and CEO

With effect from 06 April 2026

Yes Bank announced that Prashant Kumar (DIN: 07562475) , has demitted the office as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the Bank on 05 April 2026 on completion of his tenure and accordingly he ceased to be MD & CEO and Director of the Bank.

Further, Vinay Muralidhar Tonse (DIN: 06695367) has taken charge as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Bank with effect from today i.e. 06 April 2026 on such terms and conditions including remuneration, as approved by Reserve Bank of India and subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Bank.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wipro bags USD 1 billion deal with Singapore-headquartered Olam Group

Market opens lower in early trade; VIX advance 2.79%

Axis Bank posts steady growth in advances, deposits in Q4 FY26

SMARTWORKS adds 1,150 seats for existing client at Navi Mumbai campus

Aurobindo Pharma approves transfer of its generic formations products biz to Auropharm

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story